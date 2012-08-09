Exclusive Premiere: Incubus — "Megalomaniac" from 'Incubus HQ Live'

Here's the exclusive premiere of "Megalomaniac," a track off Incubus' new live album (and DVD), Incubus HQ Live, which will be released August 14.

The release date coincides with the start of the 2012 Honda Civic Tour featuring Linkin Park and Incubus. The four-week, 18-city tour of the U.S. and Canada kicks off at Comcast Center in Boston and ends at Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre in San Diego on September 10.

Check out all the dates below the SoundCloud player.

In summer of 2011, celebrating their 20th year together, Incubus turned a Los Angeles storefront space into a low-key, high-tech residency that resulted in six nights of free performances and fan encounters now chronicled on the new album and DVD. The experience unfolds across three separate multi-disc packages released by Legacy Recordings:

•Incubus HQ Live (16-track CD + DVD, available August 14; Order it at Amazon.com);

•Incubus HQ Live Special Edition (28-track double-CD + DVD, available August 14; Order it at Amazon.com.)

•Incubus HQ Live Special Edition Box Set (available only at this location for a limited time).

More info about the album's many configurations can be found below.

Follow the band on Facebook and their official website.

HONDA CIVIC TOUR FEATURING LINKIN PARK AND INCUBUS

August

14Boston, MAComcast Center

15Wantagh, NYJones Beach Amphitheatre

17Camden, NJSusquehanna Bank Center

19Atlanta, GAVerizon Wireless Amphitheater

21Detroit, MIThe Palace

22Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center

24Chicago, ILFirst Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

25Indianapolis, INKlipsch Music Center

27Dallas, TXGexa Energy Center

28Houston, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30Denver, COComfort Dental Amphitheatre

September

1Calgary, Alb.X-Fest

2Edmonton, Alb.Sonic Boom

4Vancouver, B.C.Rogers Arena

5Tacoma, WATacoma Dome

7Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre

8Los Angeles, CAHome Depot Center

10San Diego, CACricket Wireless Amphitheatre

INCUBUS HQ LIVE (CD + DVD) Legacy Recordings EK 544055

CD – Selections: (Night 1) 1. Intro • 2. Nice To Know You • 3. Circles • 4. Wish You Were Here • (Night 2) 5. Privilege • 6. The Warmth • 7. Stellar • 8. Drive • (Night 3) 9. Megalomaniac • 10. Just A Phase • 11. Anna Molly • (Night 4) 12. Promises, Promises • 13. Love Hurts • (Night 5) 14. Pardon Me • (Night 6) 15. If Not Now, When? • 16. Adolescents.

DVD – Selections: 1. Wish You Were Here • 2. Circles • 3. Consequence • 4. 11am • 5. Promises, Promises • 6. Anna Molly • 7. Rogues • 8. Isadore • 9. Just A Phase • 10. Glass • 11. In The Company Of Wolves • 12. Nice to Know You • 13. I Miss You • 14. Pantomime • 15. Megalomaniac • 16. Blood On The Ground • 17. Nowhere Fast • 18. Adolescents • 19. If Not Now, When?.

INCUBUS HQ LIVE SPECIAL EDITION (2 CDs + DVD) Legacy Recordings EK 543942

CD One – Selections: (Night 1) 1. Intro • 2. Nice To Know You • 3. Circles • 4. Wish You Were Here • 5. 11am • 6. Are You In?/Riders On The Storm • 7. Aqueous Transmission • (Night 2) 8. Privilege • 9. The Warmth • 10. Stellar • 11. Make Yourself • 12. Drive • 13. I Miss You • 14. Crowded Elevator.

CD Two – Selections: (Night 3) 1. Megalomaniac • 2. Just A Phase • 3. Sick Sad Little World • 4. Anna Molly • 5. Pantomime • (Night 4) 6. Promises, Promises • 7. In The Company Of Wolves • 8. Love Hurts • (Night 5) 9. Switchblade • 10. Pardon Me (Night 6) • 11. If Not Now, When? • 12. The Original • 13. Adolescents • 14. Tomorrow’s Food.

DVD (same as DVD above)

For more info about this and other releases, check out legacyrecordings.com.