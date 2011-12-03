Exclusive Premiere: The Maine Streaming New Song, "My Heroine"

We've got an exclusive premiere today that should get your weekend off to the right start, a brand new track from Arizona rockers The Maine titled "My Heroine." You can stream the song below.

"My Heroine" is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, Pioneers, which is the follow-up to last year's major-label debut, Black & White. The album is due out next Tuesday, December 6.

On their third studio album, the band had this to say: "This record represents persistence, passion and the failure to give in when all around have given up. Pioneer initially started out as an experiment. In this experiment, we attempted to take the creative process to lengths we had never gone before. We wrote and recorded 9 songs, took them to the powers that be, and were rejected. Instead of allowing this denial to be the end, we decided to take things further. Heading back to El Paso, Texas we recorded an additional 17 songs, self-funding & co-producing (along with Colby Wedgeworth) them all while knowing there was a possibility they’d never see the light of day. Through it all, the only thing that kept us going was knowing that our fans were there for us."

