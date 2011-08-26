Exclusive Premiere: MonstrO Streaming Self-Titled Debut Album

GuitarWorld.com is excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the self-titled debut album from psychedelic hard-rockers MonstrO. You can stream the album in full below.

The band -- made up on bassist Kyle Sanders [ex-Bloodsimple], drummer Bevan Davies [ex-Bloodsimple, Danzig], guitarist Juan Montoya [ex-Torche], and vocalist and guitarist Charlie Suarez -- will release their debut album on September 6 via Vagrant Records. MonstrO was recorded in Atlanta and produced by Alice In Chains vocalist William Duvall.

"The music has elements of everything we grew up with—Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, Queen, Soundgarden, Jane's Addiction, and Metallica," says Montoya of the band's debut. He adds: "However, we don't follow trends."

For more on the band, you can check out their official website, and be sure to "like" them on Facebook.