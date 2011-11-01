Exclusive Premiere: "Soldier Boys and Jesus Freaks" by Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's first studio solo album since the demise of Oasis in 2009 -- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds -- will be released in the United States on Tuesday, November 8, via Sour Mash/Mercury Records.

And while several tracks are already available in the US, including "The Death of You and Me," "The Good Rebel" and "If I Had a Gun...," we're proud to bring you the exclusive premiere of a new song, "Soldier Boys and Jesus Freaks."

Check out the player below and have a listen.

Gallagher and his band, also called Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, will kick off their North American tour November 7 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Check out the complete North American tour schedule below the player at the bottom of this story.

"I finished all the tracks -- did everything -- then I had six months off," Gallagher told Guitar World about the new album. "I spent that six months listening to it every day on headphones and was mentally making notes on what would make it better. Then four months down the line, other ideas would pop into my head, whereas when I got to mixing it I knew exactly what I wanted to do with it. It was a luxury I have never had."

07 Soldier Boys And Jesus Freaks by noelgallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds North American Tour 2011