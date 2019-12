We're extremely excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the entire new album from Dutch progressive metal band Textures. Titled Dualism, the album is due out on September 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Before you listen, be sure to check out a special video greeting from the guys in Textures, and stay tuned for a video interview with the band from the Guitar World studios!

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order Dualism now at this location.