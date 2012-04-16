Exclusive: Six Feet Under Premiere New Song, "18 Days"

Last week, Florida-based death metal band Six Feet Under debuted the first track from their upcoming new album, Undead.

With the band firing on all cylinders with their new lineup — which now features former Chimaira guitarist Rob Arnold, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Kevin Talley — we're excited to be able to bring you another new track from SFU, "18 Days," which you can stream below.

"Lyrically this song is one of the more disturbing story lines on the album," cautions vocalist Chris Barnes, "and may cause severe nausea. Warning."

Undead is out May 22 via Metal Blade Records, and you can pre-order the album here.

Photo: Stephanie Cabral