GuitarWorld.com is proud to bring you this exclusive premiere of "Paper Wings," a brand-new song from Staind's upcoming self-titled album.

The album will be released September 13 via Atlantic Records.

To read more about the new album -- not to mention a just-announced Staind guitar solo contest -- check out our just-posted interview with Staind guitarist Mike Mushok.

Enjoy "Paper Wings"!

Staind-Paper Wings by ATL REC