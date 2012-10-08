Exclusive: Stream "International Crisis" by Nonpoint

Today, GuitarWorld.com is streaming a new track from Nonpoint, "International Crisis," from the band's new self-titled album, which will be released Tuesday, October 9, via Razor & Tie.
Nonpoint was produced and mixed by Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, Megadeth) and features additional production and mixing from Brian Virtue (30 Seconds To Mars, Chevelle).
Nonpoint are on the road at the moment, headlining a tour that will run through November (See all the tour dates below).
Follow Nonpoint at their official website and Facebook page.
Nonpoint Tour Dates
- October 9 – Dallas, TX – Trees** (Record Release Party)
- October 10 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Ballroom**
- October 12 – Houston, TX – Backstage Live**
- October 13 – Tyler, TX – Click’s**
- October 14 – McAllen, TX – Geo’s**
- October 16 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Ice House**
- October 17 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar**
- October 18 – Broussard, LA – The Station**
- October 19 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen**
- October 20 – Columbus, GA – Chaos (On The Rocks)**
- October 22 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall**
- October 23 – Knoxville, TN – The Valarium**
- October 24 – Memphis, TN – Newby’s**
- October 25 – Sauget, IL – Pops Nightclub
- November 15 – Appleton, WI – Luna Lounge
- November 16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue- KXXR presents^
- November 17 – Downtown Wausau, WI – Fillmor
- November 20 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
- November 21 – Little Rock, AR – The Rev Room
- November 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Club Rain*
- November 24 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Cuban Club*
- November 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues*
- November 28 – Rockford, IL – District+
- November 30 – Battle Creek, MI+
- December 1 – Libertyville, IL+
*with Sevendust
**with Taproot
+ with Throw the Fight
^Festival or Radio date
Photo: Ryan Baker