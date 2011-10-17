Exclusive: Stream Two Death Tracks from Upcoming 'Individual Thought Patterns' Reissue

Next week, Relapse Records is releasing a new reissue of Death's classic album, Individual Thought Patterns, which aside from being newly remixed by Death mastering engineer Alan Douches, also features previously unreleased demos, studio outtakes and a full live set from a 1993 show in Germany.

You can pre-order the reissue here, and in the meantime, we've got exclusive streams of two tracks from the reissue: a newly remastered version of "Trapped in the Corner," and a rough, instrumental cover of Possessed's death metal classic, "The Exorcist." Enjoy!

You can stay posted on all things Death at the band's official Facebook page.

"Trapped In a Corner" (Remastered)



"The Exorcist" (Possessed Cover)