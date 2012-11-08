Exclusive: Theory of a Deadman Premiere "You Don't Know Me! Part Deux"

Today, GuitarWorld.com is pleased to be partnering with Theory of a Deadman to launch the second installment of their web series, "You Don't Know Me!"

If you missed out on the first part, which took place in New York City's Times Square, the concept is simple: Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly hits the streets with a mic and a camera crew and asks random passers by, "Do you know me?" In Part Deux, Tyler hits the streets of Los Angeles armed with his band's new music video for "Bitch Came Back" to find out just how famous he really is. See what happens in the clip below!

"Bitch Came Back" appears on the band's latest album, The Truth Is..., which is out now on Roadrunner Records.