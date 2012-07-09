Exclusive: The Ugly Club Offer Free Download of "Loosen Up"

To get your week started right, we've teamed up with New Jersey's The Ugly Club to offer you a free download of their new song, the guitar-driven "Loosen Up." Stream and download the track via the SoundCloud player below.

"'Loosen Up' is unique on the album because it was the first instrumental song written by Joe (lead guitar/production) for the band," said vocalist Ryan Egan. "He had the full song written, and I was lucky enough to add the vocals to it and turn it into the song it is now. This was a great change of pace for us because the majority of material is written by me, and this allowed a whole new vibe to come about."

"Loosen Up" is taken from the band's latest album, You Belong to the Minutes, which is out July 13. You can pre-order the album right now at The Ugly Club's BandCamp page.

