Exclusive: Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Boston Garden Interview, Part 2

As previously reported, Experience Hendrix LLC and Sony Legacy are releasing four new titles as their ongoing Jimi Hendrix catalog project.

This new wave of releases focuses on live Hendrix, including a four-disc deluxe box-set version of Winterland, which will be released September 13. Other titles coming down the pike this fall include Hendrix In The West (Expanded), Blue Wild Angel: Jimi Hendrix Live At The Isle Of Wight (Uncut on DVD) and Jimi Hendrix: The Dick Cavett Show.

Disc 4 of the Winterland box set features a never-before-released 19-minute interview with Hendrix, which was conducted backstage at Boston Garden in 1968. Hendrix talks candidly about a number of topics -- while noodling on an acoustic guitar the whole time.

Guitar World will be posting exclusive premieres of several clips from this interview. In case you missed the first clip, head here. Below, Hendrix discusses the concept of "taking the blues too far":