Exclusive Preview: Previously Unissued 1968 Jimi Hendrix Interview from 'Winterland' Box Set

As we previously reported, Experience Hendrix LLC and Sony Legacy are releasing four new titles as their ongoing Jimi Hendrix catalog project.

This new wave of releases focuses on live Hendrix, including a four-disc deluxe box-set version of Winterland, which will be released September 13. Other titles coming down the pike this fall include Hendrix In The West (Expanded), Blue Wild Angel: Jimi Hendrix Live At The Isle Of Wight (uncut on DVD) and Jimi Hendrix: The Dick Cavett Show.

Winterland is drawn from six shows recorded over three days -- October 10, 11 and 12, 1968 -- at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom.

As an added bonus, Disc 4 of the Winterland box set features a bonus, never-before-released 19-minute Hendrix interview, which was conducted backstage at Boston Garden in 1968. Hendrix talks candidly about a number of topics -- while noodling on an acoustic guitar the whole time.

Today through the week of Winterland's release, Guitar World will be posting exclusive premieres of several clips from this interview. Below, we start things off with Hendrix discussing his influences and the players who inspired him: