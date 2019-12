Following the release of their new album, RED.WHITE.GREEN., the guys in Upon a Burning Body have sent another exclusive video, a play-through of their new song, "Desperado." Check it out below!

In case you missed the exclusive video lesson from guitarists Chris Johnson and Sal Dominguez earlier this month, head here to learn how to play "Sin City" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," two more killer tracks from the band's new album.

RED.WHITE.GREEN. is out now on Sumerian Records.