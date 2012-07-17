Exclusive Video: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Nonpoint's New Self-Titled Album

Enjoy this exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the new, self-titled album by Nonpoint.

The album, which will be released this fall by Razor & Tie, was produced/mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Staind, Megadeth) and features additional production and mixing by Brian Virtue (30 Seconds To Mars, Chevelle).

Virtue produced and mixed the first single “Left For You,” which is available now on iTunes.

The new single is the first official listen of the recently revamped Nonpoint lineup, which includes founding members Elias Soriano (vocals) and Robb Rivera (drums) plus new members Dave Lizzio (guitar), Adam Wolosyzn (bass) and Rasheed Thomas (guitar).

Nonpoint is on the road this summer, previewing new music with Call Me No One (See full tour dates below the video). VIP tour packages are available here, and tickets are on sale here.

For more about Nonpoint, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Nonpoint Tour Dates