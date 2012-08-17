Exclusive Video: Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Recording Vocals for 'Last of a Dyin' Breed'

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will release their new studio album, Last of a Dyin' Breed, next week on Roadrunner Records.

In this exclusive clip, go behind the scenes as Johnny Van Zant lays down vocals and discusses the making of the album, which was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Skynyrd have re-teamed with producer Bob Marlette for the new album; Marlette handled production duties on their last album, 2009's Gods & Guns (buy on iTunes.)

“It was great to get back in the studio with Bob for this new album,” said guitarist Gary Rossington. “We kind of went back old school this time. All of us playing together in the studio as a band, tracking songs and creating licks. We had a lot of fun and the music really flowed for us, so that’s when you know you are on to something good. We can’t wait to let the fans hear these songs and play ‘em live.”

Last of a Dyin' Breed is out Tuesday, August 21, on Roadrunner Records.