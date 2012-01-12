February 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Pink Floyd, Opeth, Black Keys, 50 Years of Ernie Ball

The February 2012 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason tell the story behind the making of Meddle and Wish You Were Here, the two prog-rock classics that book-ended their 1973 masterpiece, The Dark Side of the Moon.

The 1971 album Meddle set the group on the path to success, while 1975’s Wish You Were Here cemented the band’s reputation for creating groundbreaking multimedia arena shows.

The new issue also includes a free poster of previously unseen Pink Floyd artwork by Storm Thorgerson, who designed many of the group’s album covers.

Other features in this issue include:

• The Black Keys: Guitarist Dan Auerbach gets his motor running for an in-depth discussion about the group’s latest album, El Camino.

• Opeth: Mikael Akerfeldt and Fredrik Akesson tell how Opeth incurred the wrath of die-hard modern metal fans with their latest album, Heritage.

• Korn: On The Path of Totality, Korn merge heavy riffs with dubstep to take their innovative sound even further off the map.

• 50 Years of Ernie Ball: When it came to guitar strings, Ernie Ball was a game changer who revolutionized the industry. As his company turns 50, it looks back at his history and looks ahead to a yearlong celebration of innovative new products.

• Soundcheck: Yamaha A1M and A3R A Series acoustic-electric guitars, Boss BC-2 Combo Drive and FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster pedals, Peavey Devin Townsend Signature PXD Vicious seven-string baritone, EMG James Hetfield Signature pickups and much more!

