February 2013 Guitar World Out Now: The Who's Greatest Years, Smashing Pumpkins, Readers Poll Results and More

The Who: The High-Flying Genius of Pete Townshend! — Guitar World celebrates its newest Hall of Fame winner with an in-depth look at the period from 1969 to 1973, when Townshend and the Who released four of rock's biggest albums: Tommy, Live at Leeds, Who's Next and Quadrophenia.

Readers Poll — Pete Townshend windmills his way into the Hall of Fame, King Edward nabs MVP and Best Rock Guitarist honors and Born of Osiris are the band to watchin 2013. You voted, we counted. Here are the results.

The Making of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness — They made the album as if it would be their last. It not only gave them a new lease on life, it also defined an alt-rock generation. Billy Corgan tells the story behind the Smashing Pumpkins' 1995 hit record.

Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou tells how their single-minded drive to survive led them to their latest album, All We Love We Leave Behind. Also, when he's not playing, writing or producing, Ballou makes custom guitars.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse — Frank "Poncho" Sampedro talks about cutting classic Crazy Horse tracks with Neil Young and discusses their new, long-awaited return to form, the two-disc Psychedelic Pill. Then, Young explains his on-again, off-again relationship with Crazy Horse and the long journey that led to their new album.

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Smashing Pumpkins - "1979"

The Who - "Behind Blue Eyes"

Pantera - "Piss"

Phillip Phillips - "Home"

Gear Reviews

• TC Electronic Flashback X4 Delay

• Blackstar Blackfire 200 Amp

• Roland GA-212 Amp

• Schecter Blackjack Guitar

• DiMarzio Gravity Storm Steve Vai Pickups

and much more!

