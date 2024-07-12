“Fans think it’s very cool to see a pregnant lady playing. People are saying I’m the real Thunder Mother!” Thundermother’s Filippa Nässil is riffing and touring all the way through her pregnancy – she explains how she’s adapted her rig to suit her bump

The Swedish hard rocker details the challenges of staying on the road into her third trimester – and why it proves you can have everything you want

Filippa Nässil of Thunder Mother
(Image credit: Volker Bruns)

A firm believer that nobody should have to choose between having a music career and starting a family, Filippa Nässil of Swedish hard-rock band Thundermother has been leading by example and touring all the way through her first pregnancy.

“Fans think it’s very cool to see a pregnant lady playing,” she says, having taken on the challenge with joy, determination and a Gibson Explorer slung beside her ever-growing bump. “There’s a lot of people saying I’m now the real Thunder Mother!”

