“It was a bit of a number for me to have to dare to tell George Harrison not to play guitar. It was like an insult”: Paul McCartney turned down George Harrison's proposed guitar parts for Hey Jude

Harrison suggested answering each of McCartney's lines with a guitar phrase, an addition McCartney saw as unnecessary

The Beatles perform Hey Jude with a crowd of backup singers in 1968
(Image credit: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Even in the Beatles' ever-ubiquitous catalog, Hey Jude occupies a special place.

Written by Paul McCartney as a pick-me-up for John Lennon's son, Julian, in the wake of his parents' divorce, Hey Jude has racked up – in less than a decade on Spotify – over 600 million streams, and is ranked #13 on Billboard's list of the Greatest Hot 100 Songs of All Time, the Fab Four's highest entry on the list.

