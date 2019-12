The Green Day Guitar Tab Anthology is a 158-page softcover book featuring tabs of 22 songs by Green Day.

Songs include "21 Guns," "American Idiot," "Basket Case," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Good Riddance," "Know Your Enemy," "Longview," "When I Come Around" and many others.

The book, which is published by Alfred Publishing Co., is available now for $19.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.