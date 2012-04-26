Guitar Girl'd: Evidence That You’re Never Too Old to Rock

While it seems we’ve taken it for granted that our favorite rockers are gonna keep on wailing into their geriatric years, what about the rest of us? Rock ‘n’ roll keeps you young, right?

From high-energy leads to sweet little acoustic accompaniments, even grandmas need pick up an axe once in a while.

My new goal? I want to annoy the hell out of my future grandchildren with screaming leads from songs they think are “old” and “boring.” Yes!

Until then, here are a few fun videos of grannies holding their own on guitar.

Here’s a 73-year-old grandma jamming out on "Lay Down Sally." That’s some pretty fancy finger work going on!

Ok. This next one is fake, but pretty funny. I never could have gotten my grandmother to even touch my guitar!

Here’s Wanda Huckabee, still playing guitar after a heart valve replacement. She is 85, a mother of one, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of four! Hell yeah!

Here’s a cute little grandma who can get inside the blues. She definitely has those bends down!

Wait, this might be the same grandma in a previous entry, but too bad. She’s awesome.

Here’s an 84-year-old woman doing a nice job on acoustic.

Check out the granny on the right. She is totally in the zone! She has no trouble keeping up with that quick pickin’.

Here’s a granny wailing on "La Bamba" on acoustic guitar while her grandson checks out Peavey’s Revalver program. The family that jams together … .

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents 65amps, Acoustic Bass Amps, Agile Partners, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the co-producer of the Women's Music Summit and the lead singer for the rock band, Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.