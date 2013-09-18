Trending

Guitar World Magazine Covers Gallery: Every Issue from 1987 to 1993

By

Last week, we shared a photo gallery of every Guitar World magazine cover from our first six (technically seven) years of publication — 1980 to 1986.

Today, we present the next chapter in the Guitar World story — every magazine cover from 1987 to 1993.

The biggest change? For starters, in 1987, Guitar World made the jump from six issues to eight — and things just kept escalating from there. There were plenty of new faces to add to the ever-growing list of Guitar World cover artists (Oddly, the omnipresent Eddie Van Halen was missing in '87).

As you'll see below, Yngwie Malmsteen ushered in this new era, but you'll also find a host of brand-new cover stars, including Steve Vai & Billy Sheehan, Chris Squire and Trevor Rabin, Mark Knopfler, The Edge, Joe Perry and — well, just check out the gallery below!

By the way, during our first six years, Van Halen appeared on the most Guitar World covers. Who do you think made the most cover appearances from 1987 to 1993?

Enjoy! The next gallery is coming soon!

NOTE: Remember, you can click on each photo to take a closer look.

