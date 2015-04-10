Guitar World's New 'Talkin' Blues Part 3' DVD Features Seven New In-Depth Video Lessons

A new DVD, Talkin' Blues Part 3, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

With more than two hours of instruction, Talkin' Blues Part 3 provides you with seven NEW in-depth video lessons to build your blues chops. Lessons include:

New Orleans-style rhythms and grooves

Pops Staples-style gospel riffs

Jimi Hendrix's R&B-influenced rhythm guitar style

Organ-style pedal-point licks

The classic Stevie Ray Vaughan shuffle

Chromatic phrasing

How to create eerie musical tension

...and much, much more! Get this deepest dive into the blues today!

Your instructor: For more than 35 years, Keith Wyatt has been active as a guitarist and educator specializing in American music. He is a prolific author of books, instructional videos and columns on subjects ranging from theory and ear training to beginning guitar methods and blues and "roots" styles. Since 1978, Keith has been an instructor at the world-famous Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he also serves as Director of Curriculum. Since 1996, he has been touring internationally and recording with LA's legendary Blasters.