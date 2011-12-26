Guitar World's Top 15 Books of 2011

One could probably call 2011 "The Year of Rock and Roll Biopic."

Tony Iommi, Ace Frehley, Dave Mustaine, Duff McKagan, Brad Paisley and Red Hot Chili Peppers all put their words to paper to tell the definite version of their stories, while biographers continued to chronicle greats like Stevie Ray Vaughan and George Harrison.

Due to sheer volume, it was tough to cut this list down, but rest-assured, the 15 books on this list contain enough knowledge to make you king of Rock and Roll Jeopardy.