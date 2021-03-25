Hayley Williams - FLOWERS for VASES / descansos album review

HAYLEY WILLIAMS

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos

ATLANTIC / WARNER

The surprise sequel to Hayley Williams’ synth-inflicted solo debut, Petals For Armor, puts the enigmatic Paramore frontwoman in a much gloomier and more introspective atmosphere. The slow-burning journey is strikingly analogue, Williams laying her soul bare over a bed of raw, folky acoustic guitars and warm, empyrean keys.

Such visceral honesty and tangible intimacy makes the record a bold and bewitching listen from cover to cover; we’ve always known Hayley had a skill for earnest and emotive balladry, but Flowers For Vases ups the ante tenfold with its soft and strained vocal runs and wintry, understated melodies. It’s a truly enthralling spread of strum and sonder, on which Williams fully embraces her Nashville origins and absolutely nails every folky bend and atmospheric warble.