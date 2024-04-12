“Plant let us know he usually hated people’s covers of Stairway, but he liked that one. Jimmy Page goes, ‘You nailed the guitar part!’” That time Heart performed Stairway to Heaven in front of Led Zeppelin – and reduced Robert Plant to tears

By Matt Owen
published

When Led Zeppelin were awarded the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012, they were treated to an emotional rendition of their 1971 classic, performed by Ann and Nancy Wilson with the help of John Bonham's son

Ann and Nancy Wilson performing in 2012
(Image credit: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images)

In December 2012, Ann and Nancy Wilson took to the stage at the Kennedy Center in front of Led Zeppelin themselves to perform one of the most famous covers of Stairway To Heaven.

The evening was a special occasion: Zeppelin were receiving the Kennedy Center Honor – the prestigious award given to those who have had a significant impact on the world of American culture – from President Barack Obama.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.