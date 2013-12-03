Holiday 2013 Guitar World: Roger Waters Discusses The Wall Live, 10 Greatest Rock Spectacles, Marty Friedman, Holiday Gift Guide and More

The all-new Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now!

The new issue features an open-ended interview with Roger Waters, whose The Wall Live tour is one of the biggest and most ambitious tours in the history of rock.

In this exclusive interview, Waters explains the imagery and symbolism behind his updates of the Pink Floyd classic. We also go behind The Wall Live with guitarists Snowy White, G.E. Smith, Dave Kilminster and Jon Carin, who reveal what it takes to play in the greatest show on earth.

The greatness that is The Wall Live has also inspired a top ten list of the most incredible concerts and roadshows in rock and metal history; from Metallica's Damaged Justice to Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman tour.

If that's not enough, we've got the strange and twisted saga of Black Oak Arkansas, who have resurfaced again with Back Thar N'Over Yonder, their latest heapin' helpin' of southern-fried boogie rock.

PLUS: Guitar World's 2013 Holiday Gift Guide; the Winery Dogs; Marty Friedman is back; Protest the Hero and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Badfinger - "Baby Blue"

Pink Floyd - "Wish You Were Here"

Coldplay - "The Scientist"

Billy Squier - "The Stroke"

Iron Maiden - "Fear of the Dark"

