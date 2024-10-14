“When you follow this path, all roads lead to one man: Alexander Dumble”: Ian Moore on Dumble's inspiring legacy, the “snake oil” around the iconic amp-maker – and his own quest to design the perfect amp

By
published

If the perfect tone doesn't exist then why are we still search for it? As Austin powerhouse Ian Moore sees it, "the journey is the destination"

Ian Moore stands against some street art.
(Image credit: Tracy Anne Hart / theheightsgallery.com)

Ian Moore is an extraordinary guitarist, singer and songwriter who was born in California but moved to Texas as a child.

His talent was incubated in the blues clubs of Austin, where he heard Albert Collins, Freddie King, Albert King, Buddy Guy and many others.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Tracy Anne Hart