Last month, Toronto's Intervals released In Time, their latest EP full of their unique brand of instrumental prog-metal.

Today, we've teamed up with Intervals guitarist Aaron Marshall to bring you an exclusive video lesson that gives you an in-depth look at how to play the intro riff to "Mata Hari," the second track on In Time. Check it out below!

You can also still stream the In Time EP in-full via the YouTube clip below. If you like what you hear, you can pick up the EP here.