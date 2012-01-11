Interview: Cannibal Corpse Bassist Alex Webster Talks About New Album, Blotted Science Side Project

For more than two decades, death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have enjoyed a rabid fan-following in the heavy metal world. The extreme nature of their music, album artwork and lyrical themes have been hugely iconic.

Starting with early albums such as Eaten Back To Life and Butchered At Birth, right up to their most recent releases, Kill and Evisceration Plague, they've invariably come up with music that has satisfied fans of the sub-genre. Besides their ear-piercing studio albums, their live shows induce some of the most violent mosh pits you'll ever see. Now the band is ready to release their 12th studio album.

On January 10, I had a chance to speak to bassist Alex Webster about the process behind the new album and a variety of other topics, including the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, the Blotted Science side-project and more.

Enjoy the 15-minute conversation below

Audio:

Cannibal Corpse: In-depth Interview With Alex Webster by Metalassault on Mixcloud

