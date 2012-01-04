Interview: Korpiklaani Bassist Jarkko Aaltonen Discusses North American Tour, Plans for 2012

While Finnish folk metal band Korpiklaani very much have their roots in folk music, they enjoy a widespread following among metalheads.

They released their seventh studio album, Ukon Wacka, in 2011 and toured North America to promote the album, along with support from Russian pagan metal band Arkona. This was their first North American tour in nearly two years, and they generally drew large crowds across the continent.

This tour came to Hollywood's Key Club, and I caught up with bassist Jarkko Aaltonen to talk about the tour, plans for 2012, the Motorhead influence and lots more.

Listen to the nine-minute conversation below, and check out the band's Facebook page for more info.

Audio:

Korpiklaani: Interview With Jarkko Aaltonen by Metalassault on Mixcloud

