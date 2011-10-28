Interview: Opeth's Frederik Akesson Talks Heritage Tour, Vinyl Collection, Early Influences

With every new album, Swedish progressive metal masters Opeth have always come up with something new and different, and quite often, something that takes everyone by surprise.

The latest album, Heritage, falls in this category and with it, Mikael Akerfeldt & Co. have proven once again that there are no bounds to their creativity.

They are on tour across North America to promote this album, along with fellow Swedes Katatonia. This tour hit the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles on October 19, and I had the great pleasure of sitting down with guitarist Frederik Akesson to talk about this tour and various other topics.

Listen to the 13-minute conversation below, and check out opeth.com if you haven't done so already.

