Interview: Warbringer Guitarist John Laux Talks Touring, New Album

One of the most promising bands to have come out of the American metal scene in recent times, Warbringer has just released their third studio album, Worlds Torn Asunder, by far their strongest effort yet.

Even though they are often associated with the thrash revival movement, their inclusion in such category of bands is wrong in my opinion because they are above and beyond being just another thrash metal band. In their studio albums and live performances, they bring with them unabated amounts of aggression which separates them from most other bands.

On October 3 at the Key Club in Hollywood, they started a North American headline tour to promote this new album, with support from Lazarus A.D., Landmine Marathon and Diamond Plate, and I had a chance to sit down with guitarist John Laux to talk about the tour, the new album, and a few other diverse topics.

Listen to the 13-minute interview below, and check out the band's official Facebook page for more info.

Audio:

Warbringer: In-depth Interview With John Laux by Metalassault on Mixcloud

