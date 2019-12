ALBUMDirtbag (Nu Day Records)

SOUND In StillWell, Korn bassist Fieldy (now on guitar) and P.O.D. drummer Wuv revel in the urban grooves, metal crunch and rock swagger that made their original bands nu-metal messiahs. Add Arsonists MC Q-Unique to the mix and you’ve got a hopped-up, headbanging debut.

KEY TRACKS “You Can’t Stop Me,” “They All Had Their Hands Up”

StillWell "You Can't Stop Me" by GuitarWorld