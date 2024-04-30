“The pedals I’ve collected take me on a trip through all sorts of beautiful spaceship sounds”: Isaiah Mitchell of Earthless reveals what’s on his pedalboard

“I need a simple but effective combination of pedals to get a spaced-out, psychedelic wall of sonic textures. I’m forever searching for sounds I grew up hearing, and the pedals I’ve collected pretty much take me on a trip through all sorts of beautiful spaceship sounds.

“But I also need my pedals to be warm and usable, meaning I’m forever searching for the perfect combination of pedals that give me all I need and have unique characteristics, but aren’t too complicated.

“From my guitar, I run into a Korg Pitchblack X [Chromatic Pedal Tuner], which leads into an Xotic [XW-2] Wah, which I know is weird, but I prefer my wah before my gain stuff. That leads into a Cesar Diaz Texas Ranger [Treble] Booster, which goes into an MXR [Custom Shop] Hybrid Fuzz.

“Then there’s my Klon KTR that I use as a warm drive and tonal filter for the Hybrid Fuzz; I love stacking treble boosters and drives to create an optional, over-the-top fuzz effect.

“Next, I’ve got my Make Sounds Loudly 3 in 1, with one side based on an [EHX] Deluxe Memory Man for longer delay and the other off a Tape Echo Emulator for shorter delay length. From there, the chain goes through a Strymon Flint [V2] Tremolo & Reverb, which I mainly use for the Harmonic and Sixties Reverb settings.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Isaiah Mitchell)

If I had to choose one pedal for a whole show...

“It’s hard to pick only one pedal for an Earthless show, but If I had to, it’d be the Cesar Diaz Texas Ranger Treble Booster all the way. It’s such a great pedal, and I’ve loved it since I got it.”

Night Parade of a Hundred Demons is out now via Nuclear Blast.