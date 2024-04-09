“I have Marshall, Orange and Victory amps, but they just don’t have the bark I need for this project. The 5150 is what metal sounds like to me”: Meet Jaguar Throne, the UK metal big beasts following in the hoofprints of Mastodon

Jaguar Throne might be one of the newer names on the UK metal circuit but its members come with decades of experience, with some familiar faces from well-established bands Bossk, The Hell, Krokodil and Cognizance.

Given the mix of influences at play here, from post-metal and prog rock to hardcore and tech-metal, there’s no shortage of avenues for sonic exploration available to them…

“I met the guys by producing their records or playing shows together,” says guitarist Steve Sears. “We all bring our own thing to the table. Although I write almost everything, our other guitarist Chris Binns plays a lot of the technical parts that are completely beyond my abilities!”

So far the band have released one EP and are currently penning material for their debut full-length. Early songs like Tectonic and Chrome Goddess nod to the gargantuan heaviness typified by bands like Mastodon – weighing complexity against moments that are more atmospheric, loose and free.

“We definitely share that dark prog vibe with bands like Mastodon,” continues Steve. “A lot of heavy music can just sound like people playing scales up and down, but Mastodon have a lot of feel. I use a lot of open strings in my riffs, which can make for interesting chords.”

For their recordings thus far, Steve has mainly stuck with single-coil and P-90 models like his Telecasters and Les Paul Classic Custom, which get fed into a Peavey 5150II through an oversized Mesa/Boogie cabinet via his Tube Screamer. It’s very much the metal sound he grew up with.

“I have Marshall, Orange and Victory amps, but they just don’t have the bark I need for this project,” he shrugs. “The 5150 was the first serious amp I bought, and that’s what metal sounds like to me. I lean towards the pokier, mid-heavy tones, as opposed to anything too smooth or scooped.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s hard to be objective with your own music. My advice is: don’t buy a bunch of toys because the internet says they’re good

Given his production background, having engineered and mixed bands such as Gallows and Conjurer, as well as his own projects Gold Key and The Hell, Steve certainly knows a thing or two about capturing high-gain tones. For all the bands learning how to self-produce, he recommends a certain degree of distance.

“It’s hard to be objective with your own music. My advice is: don’t buy a bunch of toys because the internet says they’re good. It’s always tempting to use the latest miracle plugin, but it’s better to understand how your DAW’s stock compressor works than to guess blindly with more attractive tools. ‘Better’ gear doesn’t mean better recordings!”