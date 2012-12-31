January 2013 Guitar World Available Now: Led Zeppelin Rides Again, Shinedown, Alice In Chains, Gear Reviews and More

The January 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $7.99!

The new issue features:

Led Zeppelin Rides Again! Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones take center stage for an in-depth talk about Zeppelin's glory days and their historic 2007 reunion show, now presented in the newly released concert film Celebration Day.

Read on as Jimmy Page delivers a behind-the-scenes look at Led Zeppelin's epic last show at London's O2 Arena and offers a tantalizing hint of the group's possible future.

Also, Gutiar World presents a critical analysis of Led Zeppelin's 50 Greatest songs from "Dazed and Confused" to "You Shook Me"... from "Tangerine" to "The Lemon Song"... from "Trampled Under Foot" to "Stairway to Heaven."

Other features include:

• Alice in Chains in the studio

• There's a hybrid storm brewing down south, and Josh Weaver and his Royal Thunder bandmates are at the center of it. With CVI, they take their metal-tinged post-apocalyptic blues to a higher level of intensity.

• Motionless in White intensify their dark and twisted "horrorcore" with industrialized beats and big riffs. The result is Infamous, their boundary-pushing sophomore release.

Plus:

Gear Reviews!

Orange Micro Terror

Peavey AT-200

AXL USA Models

Vox Delay Lab

Godin Session Custom

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

• Toby Keith, "Red Solo Cup"

• Iron Maiden, "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son"

• The Lumineers, "Ho Hey"

• Led Zeppelin, "Black Mountain Side"

Head to the Guitar World Online Store Now!