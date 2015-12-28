January 2016 Guitar World: Phish's Trey Anastasio, Grateful Dead, John Lennon's Long-Lost Gibson Jumbo and More

The all-new January 2016 issue of Guitar World is available now!
Guitar World’s January 2016 issue features:
• Trey Anastasio: Phish's Trey Anastasio rings in the New Year with Paper Wheels, the latest feel-good blast of musical expression from his solo band.
• Grateful Dead: Jerry Garcia, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir and other principal players discuss how they all joined forces to become the godfathers of the American jam-band movement.
• Baroness: Three years after a nearly career-ending bus crash, Baroness return with epic soundscapes of Purple, proving they have come through it all stronger than ever.
• John Lennon's Gibson Jumbo Fetches $2.4 Million: SOLD! The complete and controversial story of John Lennon's 1962 Gibson J-160E, which went missing more than 50 years ago and was recently auctioned for $2.4 million.
Plus ...
Tune-Ups: Killswitch Engage, TesseracT, Gus G., Cage the Elephant, Dear Guitar Hero with Lemmy, St. Vincent, and more!
Soundcheck: Gretsch, Orange, Taylor, Electro-Harmonix, Relish, IK Multimedia, SalemFuzz.
Transcribed:
• “From the Pinnacle to the Pit” by Ghost
• “The Final Countdown” by Europe
• “Down with Disease” by Phish
• “Boom Boom” by John Lee Hooker
