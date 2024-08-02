“There hasn’t been one moment I regretted my decision. It’s allowed me to be creative in ways I would never have imagined if I’d stayed”: Jeff Schroeder takes us inside his first music since leaving the Smashing Pumpkins – and admits it’s a big departure

By
published

Since parting ways with the alt-rock institution, Schroeder has set about reinventing himself. He shares his thoughts on his replacement, deep-diving into Jimi Hendrix’s gear, and why he had to go back to go forward with his musical career

Jeff Schroeder
(Image credit: Vice Cooler)

Explaining his decision to leave the Smashing Pumpkins in 2023, guitarist Jeff Schroeder told Guitar World that he’d always known he was “in a situation where you’re joining something that already has a history”. And even though he’d become a chapter of that history by joining in 2007, it felt like the right moment to make a change.

After declaring a desire to “create some space and do something different,” Schroeder has returned with an ambient guitar album titled Metanoia. “Although I love playing in bands, it was powerful to know I could perform completely by myself," he says.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.