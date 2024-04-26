“I never thought little ol’ 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment”: Smashing Pumpkins name social media shredder Kiki Wong as new guitarist after 10,000 applications

At the beginning of 2024, the Smashing Pumpkins damn-near broke the internet when they announced a worldwide open audition for an additional guitarist to replace the outgoing Jeff Schroeder, resulting in 10,000-plus applications (this writer included). Today, the alt-rock icons announced their new touring guitarist: Kiki Wong.

Wong is one of Instagram’s foremost shredders, with 674k followers to her name. She has performed with Taylor Swift, Usher and Bret Michaels, along with notable rock bands including Nylon Pink, Hellfire Heart, and currently, Vigil of War.

Along with a pool of finalists, chosen by frontman Billy Corgan, she auditioned in-person for the touring guitarist spot last month in Los Angeles, and ultimately won out.

Unlike Schroeder, who she replaces, Wong is being billed strictly as an “additional touring guitarist”, rather than a fulltime member of the band. She joins the core SP lineup of guitarist/frontman Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and the live lineup of Jack Bates (bass) and Katie Cole (guitar, keys, vocals).

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort,” said Corgan. “First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months.

“I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It’s definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We’ll see you all this summer!”

“It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time,” said lifetime Pumpkins fan Wong.

“I never thought little ol’ 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with the legendary Smashing Pumpkins!”

Wong’s first show with the band will be at Birmingham Utilita Arena on June 7 during their co-headline tour with Weezer.

The guitarist relayed her guitar journey so far to Guitar World last year, particularly the influence of heavier styles.

“I remember the first time I got into metal,” she recalled. “My brother is 20 months older than me and has always been one of my biggest role models. When I was 12, he showed me Metallica, and I was in awe of Master of Puppets. I hadn't heard anything like it before, and it completely rewired my mind. I knew I had to learn it, but let's just say it took a few more years to get it right [laughs].”

For the full list of Smashing Pumpkins tour dates, head to the band’s website.