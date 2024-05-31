“I had an existential crisis with my pedalboard after leaving the Smashing Pumpkins”: Jeff Schroeder reveals his epic post-Pumpkins pedal rig, inspired by Rival Sons’ Scott Holiday

The former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist has created an almighty hybrid ’board that delivers “endless possibilities”

Jeff Schroeder performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 22, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina
(Image credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

“I had an existential crisis with my pedalboard after leaving the Smashing Pumpkins. I had nothing else besides my touring rig based on my Revv Generator 120s and Line 6 Helix. My ’board is a work in progress, but here’s what I’ve been using lately.

“I took a modular approach using one main ’board and one satellite. I wanted it to be malleable without sacrificing tone. In the summer of ’23, the Smashing Pumpkins toured with Rival Sons, and I spent a lot of time with their guitarist, Scott Holiday. Although simplified, the ’board I put together is inspired by what he’s doing.

