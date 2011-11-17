Jimi Hendrix: The Complete Experience App Now on iPhone and iPad

The Jimi Hendrix: The Complete Experience app for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch is available now -- for free -- at the App Store.

The app, created by Sony Music Entertainment and Experience Hendrix LLC, comes just in time for Hendrix's 69th birthday on November 27.

With Jimi Hendrix: The Complete Experience, music lovers are able to explore interactive chapters of Hendrix’s legacy through text, images and video. Listeners can flip through the full collection of Hendrix’s albums, read about documentaries, live performances and other films about Hendrix with the option to download these assets directly from iTunes.

Users also can stream video to their big screen using AirPlay and their Apple TV or even stream music to their AirPlay-enabled speakers.

Users are also able to learn about some of the most significant venues Hendrix played during his career; the app notifies users when they are near areas of importance to the Hendrix legacy, such as Electric Lady Studios or the Experience Music Project Museum. Using an interactive map, the user can dive into details about the iconic spots and get directions to the location for an even deeper, more dynamic discovery experience.

Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC noted, “We continue to celebrate Jimi Hendrix, his music, life and legacy. This app is nothing short of a revolutionary development in ‘Jimi Land'."

“Jimi Hendrix: The Complete Experience is a powerful new way for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Jimi Hendrix and discover great music and other special premium content,” said Michael Paull, Executive Vice President of Global Digital Business for Sony Music Entertainment. “We are pleased to be working with Universal Mind to develop mobile interactive solutions that offer consumers new opportunities for experiencing our artists.”

“Consumers already use their iPad, iPhone and iPod touch to access music and apps everywhere they go, so we built an experience that brings the two together,” said Brett Cortese, President and CEO of Universal Mind. “The result is an immersive musical experience, and interaction with an artist, that is unique and fresh."

The Jimi Hendrix: The Complete Experience App is available for free from the App Store on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore.