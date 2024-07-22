“I’m still predominantly a Tele player, but I felt like my guitar playing had got a bit stale. I switched to a Les Paul for a year and I think it did the trick”: Joanne Shaw Taylor on rewiring her playing and conquering ADHD in the studio

New album Heavy Soul finds JST pushing her vocals to new limits and pushing tube amps beyond their limits, and it cements her rep as one of the great blues players of our time

Joanne Shaw Taylor
(Image credit: Denis Carpentier)

It was busyness as usual when we Zoom-called Joanne Shaw Taylor. With her faithful hound, Hank (a miniature Dachshund, aka ‘The Psychosausage’), by her side she was already in the middle of a writing session for the follow-up album to Heavy Soul.

“Well, I’m trying to write, if Hank will let me,” she says. “He keeps barking at everything and he has a rabies vaccination this afternoon. It’s all very rock ’n’ roll and unglamorous over here!” 

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.