“John was constantly seeking better solutions, which manifested as astonishing woodwork and innovative electronics”: Remembering John Diggins – the luthier who built guitars for Tony Iommi and the first Red Special replica

By Paul Balmer
( Guitarist )
published

Diggins was the mastermind behind Jaydee Custom Guitars and had over five decades of experience in making top-quality instruments

The late John Diggins with Tony Iommi: the Black Sabbath guitarist was one of Diggins' clients
(Image credit: Courtesy of H. Diggins)

Though not all readers will recognise his name, it’s likely most of us have heard John Diggins’ craftsmanship – from Paranoid and Iron Man by Tony Iommi and Black Sabbath, to Slade booming out ‘Super Yob’ Christmas anthems on Top Of The Pops, along with any wonderfully dynamic slap bass from Mark King of Level 42. 

Fired up in the ’50s by the genius of Leo Fender and Les Paul, John – who would later become known as ‘Jaydee’ – made subtle improvements to classic guitar designs for many top musicians to play.

