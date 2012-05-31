July 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Slash Talks 'Apocalyptic Love,' Santana Goes Instrumental, Joe Bonamassa and More

The new July 2012 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

On the cover this month? Slash!

When Axl Rose bailed on Guns N’ Roses’ Hall of Fame induction, Slash knew the group would never reunite. But with a brand-new group and a killer new album — Apocalyptic Love — rock’s hardest-working guitarist has no reason to ever look back again.

Other features include:

Carlos Santana: The six-string shaman leaves behind the guest-vocalist format of his recent albums and reconnects with his versatile muse. The result is Shape Shifter, his new collection of guitar-driven rock and Latin instrumentals.

Night of the Living Shred: The zombie apocalypse is upon us. What do you grab as you run out the door and head for the hills? A host of your favorite guitarists give us their answers.

Joe Bonamassa: On his latest album, Driving Towards the Daylight, the new king of electric blues pushes his mojo to the max, and is joined by an all-star cast of sidemen, including Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford.

Special tribute to Jim Marshall, the king of loud! Amp maker Jim Marshall reigned supreme among generations of electric guitarists — from Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix, from Eddie Van Halen to Slash. Guitar World pays tribute to the man who put the roar into rock and roll.

Plus Transcriptions: "Little Wing" by Stevie Ray Vaughan, "Patience" by Guns N' Roses, "New Arise" by Born of Osiris and "Dust Bowl" by Joe Bonamassa

