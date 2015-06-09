July 2015 Guitar World: 25 Greatest Lynyrd Skynyrd Songs, Kirk Hammett, Whitesnake, Slayer and More

The all-new July 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s July 2015 issue features Lynyrd Skynyrd. As they gear up to release their latest live record, One More for the Fans!, guitarist Gary Rossington reflects on his career as the sole surviving original member of the Southern rock giants.

Then, in an excerpt from his new biography on the rise of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Whiskey Bottles and Brand-New Cars: The Fast Life and Sudden Death of Lynyrd Skynyrd, author Mark Ribowsky provides a harrowing account of the 1977 plane crash that rocked the music world.

Also, from "Free Bird" to "That Smell" and "Swamp Music" to "Call Me the Breeze," we pay tribute to the legends of Southern rock by ranking their 25 best tracks.

Also in the issue, Guitar World gets freaky with Kirk Hammett as the second annual Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil, the Metallica guitarist's star-studded celebration of all things metal and horror.

Finally, Guitar World presents a selection of 15 of the tastiest seven- and eight-string axes on the market today.

PLUS: Tune-ups: Whitesnake play Deep Purple, Slayer in the studio, Mark Tremonti, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis and more, Soundcheck: Eventide H9 Max multi-effect pedal, EVH Wolfgang WG Standard electric, Orange Rockerverb 100 MKIII amp and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "I Know A Little"

System of a Down - "Chop Suey!"

Grateful Dead - "Sugar Magnolia"

38 Special - "Hold On Loosely"

Metallica - "Stone Cold Crazy"

The all-new July 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!