June 2013 Guitar World: Megadeth Talk 'Super Collider,' Dave Grohl, Tool's Adam Jones, Epiphone's '60s Axes and More

The all-new June 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now! This month's cover stars are none of than Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick of Megadeth!

As Megadeth hit the big 3-0, Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick sit down to reminisce about the group's rebellious history and discuss the making of Super Collider, the band's high-energy new album. lso, Dean Guitars' Dave Mustaine Signature Series features some of the most visually striking guitars on the market. Here, Mustaine gives his views on three of the new-for-2013 models.

A host of other music giants trace the history of metal in the new book Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl teams up with Paul McCartney, Trent Reznor and other greats for Sound City: Real to Reel, a multimedia celebration of rock music's former glory.

Guitar World pays tribute to epic guitarmaker Epiphone with a look at the coolest and craziest axes from its extraordinary 140-year history.

Jerry Cantrell tells how Alice in Chains buried their past with The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, a monster of an album unlike anything they've made before. Cantrell also shares the tales behind some of the most treasured pieces in his arsenal.

Adam Jones of Tool talks about the limited-edition reissue of the group's 1992 debut EP, Opiate, with new artwork and collectibles.

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Foo Fighters - "Rope"

Extreme - "Get the Funk Out"

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Down on the Corner"

Megadeth - "Sweating Bullets

