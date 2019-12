Kiss's 20th studio album, Monster, isn't out until October, but why wait until then to get a taste of what the hottest band in the land have in store? Scroll down to watch the new lyric video for "Hell or Hallelujah."

"Hell or Hallelujah" is now available at iTunes. Buy it here.

Kiss will hit the road later this month with Motley Crue for what has been dubbed, simply, "The Tour." Get all the dates here.