“Having one ’board makes for less anxiety and lets me focus on what matters most”: Laur Joamets of Lore and Drivin’ & Cryin’ reveals what’s on his pedalboard

By Andrew Daly
published

And what is the pedal that the former Sturgill Simpson guitarist can't do without?

Laur Joamets
“I used to travel with a couple of pedalboards, and I’d switch when I’d go from my band, Lore, to Drivin’ & Cryin’. Then I had this epiphany that since I already had a board I was comfortable with that I’d been using with Drivin’ & Cryin’, I’d simplify it to just one board.

“I was spending too much time thinking about what I’d be using between the two sets when I should’ve just been thinking about what the fuck I was playing. Having one board makes for less anxiety and lets me focus on what matters most.

“It starts with a Boss Chromatic Tuner; then I’ve got this great pedal called a [Carl Martin] TremO’Vibe, which combines tremolo and vibrato. From there, I’ve got my octave pedal [Argonaut] by Mythos Pedals. After that, there’s the JMP Eleven [Lovepedal], which gives me that great tube amp sound and a lot of drive for when I need it.

“The JMP Eleven goes into my Walrus Audio [385] Overdrive, which runs into my Analog Man Boss Equalizer [GE-7], which is excellent for reducing noise and clearing things up. Then I have a Wampler Pedals [Faux] Tape Echo Delay [v2], which goes into my Silver Spring Reverb by Mad Professor.”

If I had to choose one pedal for an entire show

“Aside from my Boss Tuner, I’d probably go with some kind of boost or drive pedal.
It would be something that would give me a bit more volume and gain. I guess I’d go
with the Walrus Audio overdrive pedal.”

  • Catch Laur Joamets on tour in the US during January February. See Drivin' & Cryin' for full dates.

